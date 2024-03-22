Friday Film Fest: ‘F#%k Around and Find Out’

There are a ton of web edits released every week. We wade through it all to bring you the best. Make your weekend better. Turn up the good. Turn down the suck.

F#%k Around and Find Out: Ep. 1

Kona really commit to the bit, naming the new web series F#%k Around and Find Out. North Shore renaissance man Caleb Holonko heads to California for dryer conditions.

Dusty Wygle in Puerto Rico

Tropical vibes to close out winter.

Hemispheres: Atherton Bikes and Dyfi Dig Crew

Atherton’s take their new lugged alloy frame to the trails. Good times ensue.

At Home with Vinny T

Vincent Tupin shreds his home trails in Evian-les-Bains, France. Of course it’s going to be amazing.