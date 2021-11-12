From Rampage to rally cars: Brandon Semenuk can’t stop winning

As if making history in one sport wasn’t enough, Brandon Semenuk is rapidly building a reputation in his secondary career, rally car racing.

Just weeks after landing an unprecedented fourth victory at Red Bull Rampage, Brandon Semenuk was back on top of another podium. The Canadian traded in his bike for a different set of wheels. Semenuk and John Hall closed out the Oregon Trail Rally, the final race of the American Rally Association national championship season.

To win, Semenuk had to beat his Subaru Motorsports USA teammate, Travis Pastrana. The two traded leads, with Pastrana pulling ahead in the first evening of racing before Semenuk took a commanding lead on the second day of racing. Pastrana, who earned his fame on motorbikes before trying out rally car racing, recovered from mechanical difficulties to challenge Semenuk on the final day of racing, but not take his lead. Ken Block, of Hoonigan fame, finished third.

In holding off Pastrana, Semenuk takes his first ARA win of 2021. Pastrana’s consolation was the overall season title in the ARA. The Canadian mountain biker had been challenging for a strong finish in the season points race, but had to miss the second last round to compete at Red Bull Rampage.

At Rampage, Semenuk took the win ahead of fellow Canadian Kurt Sorge and American Reed Boggs. Sorge was the first rider to earn three Red Bull Rampage wins, a feat Semenuk matched in 2019. With his 2021 victory, Semenuk is the first and only rider to win the Utah freeride competition four times.

The win in Oregon closes is Semenuk’s second season with Subaru on the ARA circuit. His legendary career on two wheels obviously dates much further back.