Garmin makes Edge line more mountain bike friendly with 540 and 840

Garmin has two new Edge cycling computers out today. Well, four really. The new Edge 840 and 540 stand in where the 830 and 530 used to be at the core of Garmin’s cycling line. Both computers also come in a Solar version, using Garmin’s Power Glass to charge while you ride.

Our full first look at the new Edge line is already up with all the details. But, for mountain bikers specifically, there are a few interesting new updates. Garmin’s tried to appeal to mountain bikers before, introducing new metrics like jump count, flow and grit. Those remain, but the changes to the -40 line are more practical.

530 (top) vs. 840 (bottom) buttons. It's a small, but noticeable difference. Clear edges to the Edge's buttons make them easier to operate on-trail. Plastic tabs on the back of the 840

Edge 540/840: a lighter touch and little details

Garmin has updated the button shapes for both new Edge models. While this is a small change, it’s a significant one. The 530 buttons were rounded and smooth. While this looked sleek it made finding the right button harder, especially while wearing gloves.

On the 840, the touch screen seems to work fine with gloves. In a few weeks with the new 840, the touch screen responded consistently in cool weather and light rain and while wearing two different pairs of gloves. Both were Chromag (one ultralight, one winter glove) and both work better than some other mitts with touch screens, so I won’t say that all gloves will have the same results.

What doesn’t change is the plastic tabs on the Edge 540/840 mount. Garmin moved the Edge 1040 to metal tabs last year and it would be nice to see the smaller computers follow that direction. The new computers do move to a USB-C connection, though. So you only need one charging cable if you’re travelling with your GoPro and Edge.

Solar goes further

Even without Solar, the new Edge line has significantly better battery life. It’s up from 20 hours of full-function use on the 530/830 to 26 hours of full-function use on the 540/840 and a huge 42 hours in battery save mode. That means you can now get a big back country mission or an entire 24-hour race in on one charge.

The 540/840 Solar models get even better battery life. Under ideal conditions (clear skies, bright sun), the new Edges will get 32 hours of full function use and 60 hours in battery save mode.

Full colour maps Connecting to HR and power is quicker than previous generation Edge devices You can control music while your phone stays safely in a backpack Features like Stamina are more variable off-road, but at least bright colours make them easy to see.

Accuracy and connectivity

A big change for mountain bikers is the move to the multi-band GNSS satellite connection. This gives more accurate and consistent location data when riding in complex environments. Say, in the woods, in remote areas or in challenging areas like canyons or mountainsides. All the places you go on a mountain bike, basically. While I haven’t taken our 840 test unit anywhere really off the beaten path yet it does connect faster than the older devices, even when you’re starting in the woods. I have more experience with the multi-band GNSS from testing the 1040 in some more remote locations and accuracy is actually quite sharp and consistent. The bright, colour maps are also appreciated.

Garmin has also improved the Edge’s connectivity to other devices, like HR monitors, power meters, inReach devices and e-bikes. Connecting to, say, Garmin’s own Rally XC power pedals was fine, if occasionally finicky with the 530 if you didn’t keep the bike and pedals perfectly still. With the 840, the Rally pedals connected quickly and easily.

Garmin also rolled a suite of coaching features into the 540 and 840, many of which first appeared on the 1040. These include power guide, ClimbPro ascent planner and individualized workout recommendations.

Price: Garmin Edge 540, 840 and solar

Garmin offers four models of the new computers, two standard and two Solar. There is a substantial jump in price if you want the added battery life of the solar models. The 40-series models are also more expensive than the 530 and 830 they replace.

The Edge 540 starts off at $470.00 with the Edge 540 Solar jumping up to $600.00. The Edge 840 adds a touch screen for $600.00, while the Power Glass-equipped Edge 840 Solar runs for $740.00.