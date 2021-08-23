Garrett MacIntosh top-10 at pre-worlds iXS Cup DH

Garrett MacIntosh and Gabe Nuron made a solid start to their world championships campaign, both netting top-15 results at an iXS Cup downhill in Czech Republic on Sunday.

The two Dunbar Cycles riders headed overseas from Canadian national championships to try get a Euro race in before worlds this week in Val di Sole, Italy. Both look to be on good pace, based on Sunday’s race in Spicak.

MacIntosh led the two Canucks, finishing eighth in a stacked field. Neuron, followed close behind in 14th after a couple crashes in training. Impressive results from both Dunbar Cycles riders, both on their first races in Europe! The iXS was a good warm up for worlds, too with proper tight racing. The top four finishing within 0.021 seconds in Spicak.