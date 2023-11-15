GCN+ shutdown throws N.American World Cup fans into limbo

Canadian mountain bike fans could have an even more difficult time tuning into the 2024 World Cup season. Today’s surprise announcement that Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is shutting down GCN+ and the GCN app leaves fans in limbo, at least in North America.

Discovery bought the broadcast rights for the World Cup for a decade, starting in 2023. Shortly after that was announced, Warner Bros bought Discovery. While European fans have a few option, the new mega-media empire decided World Cup racing would only be streamed in North America on GCN+.

Now, GCN+ is shutting down. The announcement today offered little clarity for what comes next. European subscribers will have the opportunity to switch over to Eurosport or Discovery+ to get their cycling content. Presumably, this includes the mountain bike World Cup. GCN+ only said that more information would follow at a later date for North American markets.

What about Canada?

So, what does that mean for cross country, downhill and enduro fans in Canada? Well, until WBD announces otherwise, there is nowhere to watch World Cup racing in 2024, even if you pay for it. Unless you get really good at using a VPN, of course.

That announcement couldn’t come at a worse time. The World Cup series was already shaken up by the transition year from a decade of Red Bull TV coverage to GCN+. This means 2024 could be another year of transition, at least on the broadcast side (WBD remains the organizer). It also comes as cross country racers are rolling into an Olympic year. For Canadian fans, it means it might be harder to watch the early season World Cups that count for Olympic qualification as our racers, like Carter Woods, Gunnar Holmgren, Jenn Jackson and Emilly Johnston, are surging through the ranks. For downhill and enduro, there’s never a good year to not have access, as Canucks are absolutely killing it in both disciplines lately.