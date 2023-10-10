Gee Atherton injured in absolutely massive crash during Rampage practice

Gee Atherton’s return to Red Bull Rampage took a rough turn on Tuesday when the iconic racer had a heavy crash. Atherton was attempting a gargantuan drop he and his team had constructed at the 2023 event site when the crash occurred. It was his first go at the sizeable, even by Rampage standards, drop.

Atherton was pitched off the bike after landing and went into the shrubbery. He was then airlifted to hospital.

We’re all hoping Atherton’s injuries aren’t too extensive, and that his recovery will be simple.

This isn’t the first serious crash Atherton’s suffered pursuing the freeride side of his career. In 2021, he sustained extensive injuries while filming for The Knife Edge, part of his Ridgeline series of freeride videos. That series recently returned with the fourth installment.