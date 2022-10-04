Watch: Gee Atherton’s ‘Ridgeline’ return

Coming back from an injury is always hard. Coming back from a list of injuries as serious as Gee Atherton incurred while filming The Knife Edge is daunting. Coming back from serious injury to ride something like Atherton’s wildly imposing “Ridgeline II” is just a staggering mental and physical feat.

Atherton first constructed this line back in 2020. When a massive crash took him off the bike for an extended period, he had to wait ride and film it. After the forced time away, finally getting to dig tires into the exposed dirt line is all the more satisfying.

Watch Gee Atherton ride mach-speed, exposed jumps and trails in Ridgeline II

Gee Atherton: Ridgeline II – The Return



What do The Athertons say about Rideline II – The Return?

“There is nobody on this planet like Gee Atherton” – Rob Warner, Red Bull Hardline 2022

World downhill champion Gee Atherton has always ridden at the very limit of what is possible on a bike.

It’s his can-do attitude and the crazy locations that Gee sees as an irresistible personal challenge that have enabled him to push the boundaries of the sport time and time again.

Gee’s daring is world famous and in recent years millions have enjoyed spectacular edits such as The Ridgeline and The Slate Line, but the risks involved in these “Big Mountain” projects are horrific.

In June 2021 when filming The Knife Edge Gee had a horrendous crash with a huge list of injuries…

Gee’s recovery was a long process with no guarantees that he would ride again but the thought of “the new Ridgeline” (built way back in 2021 before his horrible accident) was a huge motivation

Gee said “I have to admit the first day up on the new ridge was challenging, I’d been riding chilled bike park laps and suddenly I was back at the top of a Ridge with all the knowledge of what had gone before. But I do these projects purely because I love it. I’ve always enjoyed that creative side… the freedom to build things as hard as you want. There are no boundaries, and I always end up making them a little bit harder than I should. As soon as I dropped in I was back where I belong”

Find out what the future holds for the Ridgeline’s as Dan Griffiths gives us the exclusive inside into the minutes of fear and months of recovery after Gee’s horrific crash when filming The Knife Edge in June 2021. With gruesome details of the severity of his injuries, Dan also captured the Atherton family’s reactions and their fear of not knowing how or if he would recover: