Behind the Scenes: Gee Atherton on “The Ridgeline”

“I think mountain biking is so fun because it lets you do exactly what you want. It gives you that freedom, that creativity to just do what you enjoy,” says Gee Atherton, “It’s amazing.”

What Gee Atherton enjoys, of course, would terrify most mortals. Watching the World Cup and Red Bull Rampage veteran riding his brother, Dan Atherton’s creations, though, is mesmerizing.

Watch: Gee Atherton flying on a cliff edge in “The Ridegeline” is gripping

But what does it take to key up a 71-foot gap on the edge of a massive cliff? The Atherton’s take us behind the scenes, and into the mindset of The Ridgeline. Turns out, it w

The Athertons: Behind The Ridgeline

What do the Athertons have to say about the production of The Ridgeline?

“Freedom and creativity” that’s what Gee loves about mountain-biking. The Ridgeline makes those abstract concepts real in a beautiful piece of film that pushes bike and rider to the extreme.

But not without cost. Dan Atherton said “It got to the point that I dreaded every time he went up there, I had a stretcher, medical bag, the works all hidden in the back of my truck”

And Gee admitted “71-foot gaps, that’s bigger than I’d bargained for. It is one of those lines that preys on your mind …”

It was the energy and commitment of the dig crew that kept Gee going back for more, all hours, all weathers, take a glimpse at the sheer determination behind the production…