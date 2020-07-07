Watch: Giant’s 2020 team camp in Lousã

When the Lousã World Cup downhill was postponed, many of the top teams were already in Portugal getting ready for the season-opening round. Giant Factory Off-Road Team was gathered in the hills above town. There, the team brought its downhill and enduro athletes together for a pre-season camp.

While racing is canceled for now, GFORT is now releasing its video from Lousã.

Jacob Dickson, Canada’s McKay Vezina, Youn Deniaud and Matthew Sterling gathered from around in the world in Talasnal. The small town above Lousã provided the setting for the interdisciplinary team camp, as riders tested out the team’s new equipment for the year.

Here’s hoping we’ll see the team in action again soon.

2020 GFORT Gravity Pre-Season Team Camp

More from Giant:

“Shot from the small village of Talasnal high above Lousã, this video was supposed to drop as we descended on the first race of the year on the track below. With racing back on the horizon, the time is now! ”

