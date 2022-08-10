Giant Trance X Advanced E+ LTD debuts new 800Wh batter

When Giant launched the Trance X Advanced E+ eMTB late last year, it was the brand’s first full-carbon fibre eMTB chassis. But, it turns out, the global had something more hidden up its sleeve. At Crankworx, Giant rolled out the LTD version, with a host of upgrades inside and outside the bike.

A true limited run, just over 500 of the high-end builds will be produced worldwide. Featuring Fox Live Valve, Fox Factory e-rated suspension and SRAM AXS wireless shifting and dropper posts as well as Zipp carbon fibre wheels with TyreWiz integrated, the LTD is a top end eMTB.

More power, same Trance X Yamaha SyncDrive

More power, less space

The least visible change to the Trance X Advanced E+ LTD is one of the bigger changes. Giant switchs to a different battery cell standard for its EnergyPak Smart 800. The 22700 cell type, the same one used by Tesla and the automotive industry, gets more energy storage into the same area as its existing battery. The new battery uses 40 cells, versus 60 on older models. Each is still individually wrapped and monitored for overheating so the battery is as safe as possible. The battery is also produced at two carbon neutral facilities, making it as sustainable as possible. The battery is also designed to be backward compatible with Giant’s existing eMTB’s, so you can upgrade in the future.

The moter is still the SyncDrive Pro system, co-developed with Yamaha, that powers Giant’s eMTB lineup. It pushes 85 Nm of torque, giving riders a massive 400 per cent support ratio.

Giant's new integrated bar/stem Details like a tiny control and size-specific grips take the eMTB to the LTD level. Fox Live Valve is integrated into the LTD frame

E-Integrated

The Trance X Advanced E+ LTD also debuts Giant’s new Contact SLR Trail integrated handlebar/stem. It adds adjustability to the integrated design for a clean look and light weight. The carbon fibre construction tips the scale at 255 grams, 284 with spacers and inserts. The inserts allow you to adjust the reach and roll of the bars instead of having to buy an entirely new bar/stem unit. There’s 10-mm of length adjust (40mm, 45mm and 50mm) and a 0- or 3-degree roll/rise. The 800mm-wide bars are DH-rated and, using a tapered design, mix rigidity with more flex at the end of the bars for a comfortable ride. A shared development between analog and eMTB teams at Giant, the Contact SLR Trail will, eventually, make its way onto other bikes and as an aftermarket option. Just not quite yet.

Finally, Fox’s Live Valve automatic suspension ajustment is integrated into the Trance X Advanced E+ LTD frame. The system is powered by the 800Wh battery, so you don’t have to remove the LiveValve control unit to charge. The result is a much sleeker, integrated look that still offers the beneifts of Fox’s automatic suspension control system.

Price and availability

This limited run of Giant Trance X Advanced E+ LTD electric mountain bikes with top-end spec roll out for a price of $16,000.

It’s available now through Giant, online via the “Click. Collect. Ride.” system and via very select local dealers.