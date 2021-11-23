Giant releases its first carbon fibre eMTB: Trance X Advanced E+

After years of developing its eMTB line, Giant is going all in. The Trance X Advanced E+ is the brand’s first electric mountain bike built around a carbon fibre composite frame.

The upgraded frame material isn’t the only feature on the Trance X Advanced E+, of course. A SynchDrive Pro motor developed with Yamaha powers this party, with smart features – including navigation – and a clean RideControl Ergo 3 remote. Like the unplugged version of this mid-travel trail bike, the E+ features a flip-chip for adjustable geometry, 150mm travel up front and 140mm of rear-wheel travel.

SynchDrive Pro and RideControl Go

At the heart of Giant’s latest and greatest eMTB is a SynchDrive Pro motor. Co-developed for Giant in partnership with Yamaha, this motor delivers 85Nm of torque. Power levels are controlled by a minimalist RideControl Ergo 3 bar-mounted controller, which works on the left or right side of the bars and blends in with the rest of the controls. Battery level and assist level are displayed on the top tube-integrated RideControl Go display, using two sets of LED lights.

RideControl Go displays battery level and assist level. Customizable RideControl Ergo 3 controls blend into the bars nicely

Giant’s Energypak Smart 625 battery is integrated in the Trance X Advanced E+ downtube. If you want to plot bigger adventures, a 250Wh EnergyPak Plus range extender can be added to the frame.

Trance X Advanced but make it E+

The newest electric bike from Giant shares more than a name with its analog counterpart. Like the Trance X, the E+ treads a line between burly trail bike and all-day rider. Its 140-mm of Maestro suspension and 29″ wheels (with clearance for 2.6″ tires) are efficient enough for pedalling and solid enough for serious trail riding. Up front, a 150-mm travel fork keeps the e-Trance tracking true.

To tune the Trance X Advanced E+ to your personal preferences, the flip-chip found on the human-powered bike arrives on the electric version. It allows you to shift the E+’s bias from aggressive trail riding and higher speeds in the “low” setting to a more XC-oriented ride in “high.”

Giant starts the line with the Trance X Advanced E+ 2 Trance X Advanced E+ 1 At the top of the line is the Fox Live Valve equipped Trance X Advanced E+

Trance X Advanced E+ Pricing and availability

There are three models of Giant’s new eMTB coming to Canada. They range from the top-of-the-line E+ 0, equipped with Fox Live Valve electronic suspension and Giant TRX wheels to the E+ 2 with Fox Performance 36 and DPS suspension and Giant AM alloy wheels.

To pick one up yourself check your local Giant dealer or head to the Giant online store.

Trance X Advanced E+ 0 : $11,000

Trance X Advanced E+ 1 : $9,800

Trance X Advanced E+ 2 : $8,600