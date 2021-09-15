Goldstone and Lemire both podium at Snowshoe World Cup Downhill

Two Canadian juniors crowded onto the podium Wednesday in Showshoe, W.Va at World Cup downhill #5. Jackson Goldstone and Tristan Lemire finished second and third in the penultimate junior men’s race of the 2021 season.

Goldstone (Miranda Factory Racing) narrowly missed out on extending his winning streak to a fourth-straight World Cup. Instead, Justin Williams (Madison Saracen) set the day’s fastest junior time with a 3:16.597. Goldsone, recently crowned world champion in Val di Sole, Italy, followed 3.544 seconds later to take his second World Cup silver medal of 2021.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) followed closely behind in third. Snowshoe is the young Quebec rider’s first career World Cup podium after numerous top-10 finishes this season.

Goldstone now leads Williams in the overall standings by 260 to 190 with just one race to go. Lemire is sixth with 78 points, but within striking distance of fourth overall if he has a good day on Saturday in finals.

Junior Women

Izabella Yankova (Belarus) continued her incredible domination of the junior women’s category. After fundraising following the last European round of the World Cup to support her travel, the Belarusian extended her own winning streak to four races. Three World Cup’s and junior women’s world championships title.

Phoebe Gale (Canyon Cllctv FMD) followed 5.213 seconds later to take silver. That also keeps Gale, who has two wins of her own in the hunt for the junior women’s overall title. Siel van der Velden (Commencal NOBL) finished third.

Racing continues Wednesday with the men’s and women’s elite downhill events. The second World Cup in Snowshoe then kicks off with XCC racing Friday, a second downhill on Saturday and Sunday’s XCO finale. See full broadcast schedule details for the entire week in West Virginia.

Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #5 – Snowshoe, W.Va

Junior Men

1. WILLIAMS Jordan

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:16.597

2. GOLDSTONE Jackson

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 3:20.141

+3.544 3. LEMIRE Tristan

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:22.191

+5.594 4. DAVIS Oliver

THE UNION 3:23.068

+6.471 5. MEIER-SMITH Remy

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:23.524

+6.927 6. JOHNSTON Guy

THE YT MOB 3:24.728

+8.131 7. STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan

YD RACING 3:25.026

+8.429 8. HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 3:26.590

+9.993 9. LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:26.817

+10.220 10. WILLIAMS Preston

3:27.978

+11.38

Junior Women