Gwendalyn Gibson provides injury update after Mairiporã World Cup crash

While her fellow U.S. racers were trying to control the front Sunday’s World Cup XCO season opener, Gwendalyn Gibson found herself out of control and, after hitting the ground hard in a rock garden, out of the race.

The Trek Factory Racer was moving forward rapidly through the field in Mairiporã, Brazil when the incident happened. Gibson was shown on the live feed walking off course, though in a temporary sling and with the assistance of the event’s medical staff.

On Tuesday, the 2022 Snowshoe World Cup winner provided an update on her injury.

“I knew immediately something was wrong,” Gibson said of the crash, adding “And I know now I’ve broken my collarbone.”

The Trek racer already has had surgery in Brazil to repair the break. From there, she’ll head home to the U.S. while her teammates are relocating within Brazil to the second World Cup XCO round in Araxa this weekend. While it’s not the idea way to start a season, never mind an Olympic year, the American is staying positive.

“It feels like a nightmare right now but I know I can come back stronger from this. I’m more motivated than ever to get myself back to full health and finish this season in a better way,” Gibson shared, adding “It has at least brought a smile to my face just seeing how well all of the team USA Cycling athletes did in Brazil. So many amazing rides. Just incredibly inspiring to see.”

It was a roller coaster of a weekend of Trek Factory Racing around the world. Around the same time Riley Amos was winning the under-23 men’s World Cup XCO on Saturday, Harriet Harnden was being impaled through the foot by a root at the British Downhill Series. In the same race Gibson hit the deck on Sunday, her teammate, Jolanda Neff, was on her way to her first elite women’s World Cup podium of the year.