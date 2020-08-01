SilverStar Air DH and Maxxis Downhill: Highlights and Replay

Crankworx Summer Series wrapped up its time at SilverStar Bike Park with two days of racing big bikes. The SilverStar Air DH and Maxxis Downhill were the final two events in the first of what will be three weeks of racing.

Friday’s Air DH event wasn’t televised. But you can watch the high-speed highlights below.

SilverStar Air DH: Highlights.

The day before the 25 Crankworx Summer Series invited athletes aired it out in the Air DH was Thursday’s Maxxis Downhill.

The run down Dag’s DH was broadcast the following day. Vaea Verbeeck and Finn Iles were the top riders, but with some surprising names joining them on the podium.

You can watch highlights from the Maxxis SilverStar DH below, or the full replay.

Maxxis SilverStar DH – Crankworx Summer Series

If that brief taste of the action isn’t enough, watch the full replay of the Maxxis SilverStar DH below.

Maxxis SilverStar Downhill Broadcast

This is just the first of three weeks in the Crankworx Summer Series. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Sunpeaks still have eight more races cued up, so tune back in next week.