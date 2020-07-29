Watch: Highlights from SilverStar Enduro at Crankworx Summer Series

The first race day of Crankworx Summer Series wasn’t part of the live broadcast, but there is plenty of footage to catch up on. Here are the highlights, and Jesse Melamed’s epic seven-minute race run from Tuesday’s SilverStar Enduro.

Finn Iles and Casey Brown claimed the first victories of the three-week Crankworx series, but there was plenty of action spread out over four stages of racing.

SilverStar Enduro Highlights: 2020 Clif Crankworx Summer Series

While Finn Iles may not be an enduro racer by trade, growing up in Whistler mean’s the former junior downhill world champion is very familiar with bike park runs and going fast downhill.

Jesse Melamed: “Busting a Lung!”

From Jesse Melamed:

“This was Stage 3 of the Enduro for the first race of the Crankworx Summer Series. All the others were more technical trails but this one was the most physical and the longest. ”

Crankworx Summer Series continues on Thursday with the first televised event: the SilverStar Dual Slalom.