Highlights: Flat out racing at World Cup XCC racing in Brazil

World Cup racing is back and – for the first time – in Brazil. A high flying and fast course in Petrópolis delivered frantic and strategic racing, with two sprint finishes. It’s an excellent preview for what this brand-new course in South America could deliver on Sunday.

Marc Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles-OTE) and Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB Racing) led the Canadian results in Brazil.

Léandre Bouchard (Forresco Holdings ProCore RL Pro Team) went down in a high-speed in crash during practice and sat out the XCC. He appears to be alright, but will not be starting Sunday’s XCO either.

Watch all the highlights from Friday’s racing below. Then tune in Sunday for the first XCO World Cup event of 2022.

Highlights: Petrópolis XCC World Cup

Red Bull

Short track races have always provided a flat out, all in start of the Cross-Country racing weekends, yet the first XCC race of the 2022 UCI World Cup season proved to be second to none. The Brazilian crowds and the fact that there is an XCC overall title up for the grabs, heated everyone’s expectations almost to the boiling point. After an intense afternoon between the race tape it was Pauline Ferrand-Prevot & Alan Hatherly who crossed the finish line first and claimed their first victories of the new season.