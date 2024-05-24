Isabella Holmgren wins her first U23 XCC World Cup in Nove Mesto

Isabella Holmgren (Trek-Lidl) made her under-23 World Cup debut in stunning fashion on Friday. The Ontario rider launched a last-lap attack to win the under-23 women’s short track cross country race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Holmgren led a strong showing for Canada, with Emilly Johnston (Trek Future Racing) finishing fifth and Marin Lowe (Pittstop Racing Team), also making her u23 debut, in seventh. Ella MacPhee (Pivot Cycles-OTE) continued her impressive start to the 2024 season with a 15th place finish in Friday’s XCC.

It is an impressive result for all four Canadians, adding to the women’s program’s building momentum. Holmgren and Lowe shared the junior women’s XCO podium at 2023 world championships and are both in the top 10 in their World Cup debut. Johnston already has three under-23 World Cup podiums this season, two in XCO and one in XCC.

On the men’s side, the U.S.A.’s Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) earned a third-straight under-23 men’s XCC World Cup win. His victory in Nove Mesto adds to two wins in Brazil earlier in the season. He’s joined on the podium by Switzerland’s duo of Dario Lillo (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) and Luke Wiedmann (Thomus Maxon).

Owen Clark led the Canadian effort, finishing 15th. Noah Ramsay followed in 21st with with Zorak Paillé (Pittstop) two spots further back in 23rd.

World Cup racing continues all weekend in Nove Mesto. Under-23s are in action again on Saturday for the Olympic-distance cross country (XCO). That’s being broadcast live on YouTube. Elite short track (XCC) racing also gets underway Saturday, with a live broadcast on FloBikes (in Canada). Sunday is a busy day in Nove Mesto with the first marathon World Cup (XCM), junior World Cup and, the main event, elite men’s and women’s XCO racing. Sunday’s elite races are broadcast live on FloBikes.