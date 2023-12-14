Jackson Goldstone and Loic Bruni highlight 2024 Red Bull Hardline roster

Three Canadians are front and center as Red Bull reveals the 26 riders that will take on both Hardline stops in 2024. That includes the youngest-ever Hardline winner, Jackson Goldstone.

The rider list also includes a few surprising names. Among them is Loic Bruni. The multi-time men’s world champion will line up for the Maydena round.

Canadians hit Hardline in record numbers

Goldstone isn’t the only Canuck looking to take on both Hardline stops. He’ll be joined by Vancouver Island’s Mark Wallace and Canadian freeride pioneer (and past downhill national champion) Casey Brown.

Gracey Hemstreet will add the the maple flavour when the series lands in Maydena for the first time. The young Sunshine Coast racer is already renowned for her impressive ability to combine big air, raw speed and effortless-looking style (growing up at Coast Gravity Park may have helped). The Norco racer is one of 10 wildcard riders for the Maydena venue.

Hemstreet and Brown are part of a much-expanded roster of women invited to Hardline. Before the 2023 event was cancelled, it was set to be the first Hardline with multiple women scheduled to start.

Hardline turns 10

Red Bull is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its extreme downhill event by expanding to a two-stop series. Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania will be the first venue outside of the U.K. to host a hardline event. That takes place on February 23-24, 2024. The series returns to Wales to wrap up the series.

Red Bull has confirmed a roster of 26 riders that will start both Hardline events. An additional 10 wildcard racers will be invited to join in the fun in Maydena and in Wales.

In Tasmania, the wildcard will add some serious heat, local and international. Remy Morton, Connor Fearon, Ed Masters and Harriet Burbidge-Smith will welcome Hardline to Maydena. Loic Bruni is making his Hardline return at the new venue. Gracey Hemstreet is also on the wildcard list, which would see the Sunshine Coast racer make her Hardline debut.

2024 Red Bull Hardline list

Ronan Dunne (IRL)

Gee Atherton (UK)

Jackson Goldstone (CAN)

Bernard Kerr (UK)

Laurie Greenland (UK)

Kade Edwards (UK)

Brook MacDonald (NZL)

Charlie Hatton (UK)

Kaos Seagrave (UK)

Adam Brayton (UK)

Craig Evans (UK)

Camilo Sanchez (COL)

Gaetan Vige (FRA)

Thomas Genon (BEL)

Reed Boggs (USA)

Juan Diego ‘Johny’ Salido (MEX)

Tahnee Seagrave (UK)

Louise Anna Ferguson (UK)

Cami Nogueira (ARG)

Hannah Bergemann (US)

Casey Brown (CAN)

Theo Erlangsen (SA)

Matteo Iniguez (FRA)

David McMillan (AUS)

Tomas Lemoine (FRA)

Mark Wallace (CAN)

Hardline Maydena Wildcard rider list

Baxter Maiwald (AUS)

Sam Gale (NZL)

Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)

George Brannigan (NZL)

Connor Fearon (AUS)

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)

Dan Booker (AUS)

Ed Masters (NZL)

Remy Morton (AUS)

Loïc Bruni (FRA)

Darcy Coutts (AUS)

Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)