Jackson Goldstone crashes out of Hardline Maydena

Loose, dusty conditions caught out many riders on Saturday at Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania. Perhaps none harder, and with more potential consequence than Jackson Goldstone.

The Syndicates all-star Canadian hit the deck hard, going over the bars and into a tree during his race run. After his back wheel gets hung up on a rock, Goldstone rides out on the front wheel until his bike goes Fox 40-first into a tree. That sends him sailing OTB almost directly at one of the live feed cameras. The Canuck picks himself up, slowly, but it was the end of his run.

A hard impact felt beyond Hardline?

While the 2022 Hardline Wales champion would have liked a podium, especially after qualifying third in Tasmania, the potential consequences for his World Cup season could be a bigger issue.

The Syndicate shared that Goldstone hit his knee hard, but neither the team nor Goldstone are sure of the extent of his injuries just yet.

With Fort William first on the calendar on May 3-5, downhill World Cup racing is just two months away. We’ve seen Goldstone turn around more serious injuries faster in the past. The Squamish racer famously went from World Cup podium to mid-season surgery and back to, briefly, hold the World Cup leaders jersey in 2023.

Here’s hoping that Goldstone’s injuries are minor and his healing speedy so we can see him at Fort Bill in a few weeks time.