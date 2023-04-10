Jackson Goldstone out of hospital after ruptured appendix

Jackson Goldstone is out of hospital after a four-day stay. The Syndicate’s young Canadian checked into Lions Gate Hospital for a ruptured appendix.

Goldstone says he’s “back to ground zero on training” but, on the plus side, he still has a couple of to get back up to speed before this year’s first World Cup downhill. The late season doesn’t start until June 9-11 when Lenzerheide, Switzerland hosts the fist race.

2023 will be Goldstone’s debut season in the elite World Cup ranks. It follows two very successful seasons of junior racing that saw him win 2021 junior men’s downhill world championships and two junior men’s World Cup overall titles. Oh, and the Syndicate rider raced up into elites at the end of 2022 to become the youngest winner ever at Red Bull Hardline.

If the Squamish racer did lose some speed, at least he can still be confident that he was moving fast before the injury. The Canadian headed to the southern hemisphere to post the fastest time at both the Australian and New Zealand downhill national championships early in 2023.