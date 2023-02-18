Jackson Goldstone wins his first race as an elite

Canadian downhill wunderkind Jackson Goldstone won his first race as an elite on Saturday at the Cannonball MTB Festival in Thredbo, Aus. The Syndicate rider beat out an elite field to post the fastest time in the Australian Open DH, which doubled as the Australian national championships.

Goldstone was joined on the podium by Luke Meier-Smith (Giant Factory Off-Road Team), 1.428 seconds back after four minutes of racing. The two were the only riders Saturday to break the four-minute mark on the physically punishing Australian nationals track. World Cup veteran Troy Brosnan (Canyon CLLCTV) rounded out the podium in third.

While this is Goldstone’s first race as an elite, it’s not his first time racing in the elite category. The young Canadian won Red Bull Hardline just after his last World Cup season as a junior ended in 2022.

Results: Elite Men – Cannonball Australian Open / Aus. national championships