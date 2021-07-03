Jackson Goldstone wins at Les Gets World Cup
Squamish junior hits top podium step in his debut seasonPhoto by: Shimano YouTube
With a win in Les Gets, Jackson Goldstone’s first World Cup season couldn’t be going better. The victory comes in just his second race, after a silver in his first appearance at Leogang, Austria.
Goldstone’s (Miranda Factory Team) gold medal led a fast quartet of Canadians in the junior men’s race in France.
Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) finished tenth, just one spot behind the U.S. junior Chris Grice (Specialized Gravity Racing). Jacob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) followed in 131th. Coen Skrypnek, of Squamish by way of Calgary, rounds out the Canadian results with a 23rd place finish.
Behind Goldston, Jordan Williams of Madison Saracen Factory Team placed second. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab (YD Racing) snagged third.
In the junior women’s race, Phoebe Gale (Canyon Collective FMD) landed first. Belarus’ Izabela Yankova was close behind in second. Then a big gap opened to third place finisher, Germany’s Anastasia Thiele.
Results: Junior Women’s Downhill – World Cup #2, Les Gets, France
|1.
|GALE Phoebe
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|4:21.593
|2.
|YANKOVA Izabela
|4:23.892
+2.299
|3.
|THIELE Anastasia
|4:36.163
+14.570
|4.
|CLAVEL Vicky
|4:38.432
+16.839
|5.
|PIERRINI Leona
|4:48.319
+26.726
|6.
|GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM
|4:48.726
+27.133
|7.
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
COMMENCAL NOBL
|4:52.944
+31.351
|8.
|ERICKSON Ella
|5:00.486
+38.893
|9.
|MCCULLY Bethany
|5:11.219
+49.626
|10.
|PI MADRENAS Mireia
|5:28.814
+1:07.221
|11.
|ARENDT Anouk
|5:39.509
+1:17.916
Results: Junior Men’s Downhill – World Cup #2, Les Gets, France
|1.
|GOLDSTONE Jackson
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:26.950
|2.
|WILLIAMS Jordan
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:28.573
+1.623
|3.
|STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan
YD RACING
|3:31.380
+4.430
|4.
|DAVIS Oliver
THE UNION
|3:31.581
+4.631
|5.
|O CALLAGHAN Oisin
THE YT MOB
|3:32.472
+5.522
|6.
|MACDERMID James
YD RACING
|3:32.741
+5.791
|7.
|CAPPELLO Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|3:33.159
+6.209
|8.
|MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
COMMENCAL 21
|3:33.950
+7.000
|9.
|GRICE Christopher
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:34.174
+7.224
|10.
|LEMIRE Tristan
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:36.173
+9.223
|11.
|STROM Christopher
|3:36.813
+9.863
|12.
|FRANCOZ Alix
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:37.366
+10.416
|13.
|JEWETT Jakob
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:39.513
+12.563
|14.
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:40.457
+13.507
|15.
|WILLIAMS Preston
|3:41.217
+14.267
|16.
|HOFMANN Noah
KONA FACTORY TEAM
|3:41.907
+14.957
|17.
|BRANNEN Ryan
555 GRAVITY RACING
|3:42.122
+15.172
|18.
|REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|3:42.826
+15.876
|19.
|GILBERT Arsene
|3:44.418
+17.468
|20.
|MAPLES Dylan
|3:45.978
+19.028
|21.
|GIRONDE Mael
|3:46.613
+19.663
|22.
|BRODIE William
|3:47.261
+20.311
|23.
|SKRYPNEK Coen
|3:48.429
+21.479
|24.
|LEBOUCHER Mathieu
|3:53.747
+26.797