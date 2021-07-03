Jackson Goldstone wins at Les Gets World Cup

With a win in Les Gets, Jackson Goldstone’s first World Cup season couldn’t be going better. The victory comes in just his second race, after a silver in his first appearance at Leogang, Austria.

Goldstone’s (Miranda Factory Team) gold medal led a fast quartet of Canadians in the junior men’s race in France.

Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) finished tenth, just one spot behind the U.S. junior Chris Grice (Specialized Gravity Racing). Jacob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) followed in 131th. Coen Skrypnek, of Squamish by way of Calgary, rounds out the Canadian results with a 23rd place finish.

Behind Goldston, Jordan Williams of Madison Saracen Factory Team placed second. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab (YD Racing) snagged third.

In the junior women’s race, Phoebe Gale (Canyon Collective FMD) landed first. Belarus’ Izabela Yankova was close behind in second. Then a big gap opened to third place finisher, Germany’s Anastasia Thiele.

Results: Junior Women’s Downhill – World Cup #2, Les Gets, France

1. GALE Phoebe

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 4:21.593

2. YANKOVA Izabela

4:23.892

+2.299 3. THIELE Anastasia

4:36.163

+14.570 4. CLAVEL Vicky

4:38.432

+16.839 5. PIERRINI Leona

4:48.319

+26.726 6. GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina

CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO DH TEAM 4:48.726

+27.133 7. VAN DER VELDEN Siel

COMMENCAL NOBL 4:52.944

+31.351 8. ERICKSON Ella

5:00.486

+38.893 9. MCCULLY Bethany

5:11.219

+49.626 10. PI MADRENAS Mireia 5:28.814

+1:07.221 11. ARENDT Anouk

5:39.509

+1:17.916

Results: Junior Men’s Downhill – World Cup #2, Les Gets, France