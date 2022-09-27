Jesse Melamed and Emmy Lan win Enduro World Series titles

Jesse Melamed secured his first Enduro World Series title on Sunday in a muddy battle through Loudenvielle, France. After eight races across Europe and North America, the Whistler local landed an astounding six podium finishes.

Emmy Lan was even more dominant in the under-21 women’s category, winning every EWS round she entered. The Vancouver Island racer landed five victories in five race starts to take the 2022 title. Lan missed three rounds in North America due to injury.

All in, four Canadians landed on the series podium after the 2022 Enduro World Series, more than any other country. It’s a huge moment for racing in Canada and, with three of those podiums in the under-21 category, a great sign of what’s to come in the future.

Melamed’s coronation

For Jesse Melamed, the 2022 title is a long time coming. The Rocky Mountain Race Face rider has a long list of wins and EWS podiums to his name already, but the series title was one result missing from his trophy case. With several wins, including at home in Whistler, Melamed cemented his position among the greats of enduro racing.

Canadians, perhaps buoyed by Melamed’s results, had a fantastic year across the category. Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) put in an impressive seventh place overall. Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Race Face) finished 11th overall, including a third place in Whistler behind Melamed. Jack Menzies (We Are One) rocketed up the pro men’s standings to take 16th. McKay Vezina landed 24th for Giant Factory Off-Road Team, Evan Wall 35th for Devinci Global Racing and Carter Krasny 38th overall.

Melamed’s series title was the outcome of a season-long battle with Richie Rude (Yeti-Fox). Martin Maes (GT) quietly moved into third while 2021’s winner, Jack Moir (Canyon Cllctv), came on strong at the end of the year to finish fourth overall.

Emmy Lan takes EWS by storm

The most dominant performance in the 2022 Enduro World Series, though, came from Norco Factory Racing’s Emmy Lan. The Vancouver Island local won every round she lined up for. Only an injury, which sidelined Lan in Whistler, Sugarloaf and Burke, could slow the Canadian down. With five wins in five starts, Lan landed the under-21 women’s title ahead of Italy’s Sophie Riva.

With consistent results all year, Lily Boucher added a fifth place in the under-21 women’s standings to Canada’s success this year.

Under-21 men on the move

While Lan dominated the u21 women’s category, Canada’s success in the u21 men’s racing was a team effort. World Cup downhill crossover athlete Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) rode a series of wins and podiums to second overall. Emmett Hancock was right beside him in third, adding to an impressive year for the small-but-mighty We Are One team.

Johnathan Helly (We Are One) followed close behind in seventh. Lief Rodgers, part of the Canadian sweep of the top five positions at EWS Whistler, ended up 12th overall.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau finishes strong

After fighting through a lingering ankle injury, and just barely missing the podium at home in Whistler, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau worked hard to finish eighth in the pro women’s division. The Rocky Mountain Race Face rider ended the season on a high note, with a second place on the second last stage in Loudenvielle. The speed is there, it won’t be long until we see ALN back on a podium in the future.

Miranda Miller (Kona) rode a partial EWS season to finish up 18th in the overall standings.

Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp Collective) added another pro women’s overall title to her extensive palmares. Morgane Charre (Pivot Factory Racing) helped Pivot Factory Racing to the team title with her second place. Harriet Harnden (Trek Factory Racing) followed in third.

Race Day Highlights: EWS Loudenvielle

The Enduro World Series titles are wrapped up, but the season isn’t quite over. The EWS Trophy of Nations returns to it’s full glory in Finale Ligure.

With how well Canadians did individually this year, Trophy of Nations could be another big weekend for the maple leaf.