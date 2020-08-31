Jesse Melamed’s winning runs from a very wet Zermatt EWS

Jesse Melamed had a wild ride through Zermatt, Switzerland on his way to winning the first Enduro World Series round of 2020.

How wild? Watch his full POV footage from both race runs in Zermatt. The Canadian is even polite enough to clean the camera lens a couple of times.

The weather in Zermatt started with thunderstorms, causing a delay in racing. When racing did start, snow and heavy rain made for hectic conditions on track. Organizers were forced to shorten the day to only two of the planned race stages, for rider and volunteer safety.

Melamed won the first stage by a massive 10-second margin. In the second stage, he held off 2019 winner Martin Maes to take the overall win!

Jesse Melamed: Zermatt EWS Race day winning runs

The Enduro World Series format gives riders one day of practice on course before race day. In Zermatt, that practice day was also brutally cold and soaking wet. Melamed also shared his Rocky Mountain Race Face team’s practice day runs. Soupy fog kill the usual Matterhorn views in Zermatt, but makes the trails extra exciting.

Jesse Melamed: Zermatt Practice