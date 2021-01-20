Two Squamish, B.C. juniors join Pivot Factory Racing’s Next Gen program

Two Canadian junior riders, Dane Jewett and Ryan Griffith are starting 2021 off right. The pair are the first signings of Pivot Factory Racing’s new Next Gen team.

Jewett and Griffith join PFR’s existing elite downhill World Cup squad. Whenever events resume, they’ll ride under the mentorship of Bernard Kerr, Ed Masters, Morgane Charre, Matt Walker and Emilie Siegenthaler.

In place of a team camp, which wasn’t possible this year, the two young riders got personal greetings from the rest of the team from their locations around the world.

Pivot Factory Racing Next Gen is a new program for 2021. The new development program is aiming at mentoring young riders at the highest levels of mountain bike competition.

Both riders already have plenty of racing under their belts, with podiums at BC Cup and Crankworx downhill events. Dane Jewett also appeared in Anthill Film’s Return to Earth alongside his older brother, Jakob Jewett.