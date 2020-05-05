Follow Jolanda Neff as she battles back to full health after injury

When Jolanda Neff suffered serious injuries while training in December, it threatened to derail her Olympic ambitions.

The new year brought with it all kinds of changes. Neff started her recovery. But a new, unexpected challenge also arrived, changing everything.

In Episode 2 of JolandaLand, Neff is back on the bike taking her first tentative pedal strokes. With Tokyo looming just months away at that point, Neff has to learn how to ride again, but also how to hold back.

Watch Jolandaland‘s second episode to see how Neff adjusts to her injury as well as the changing world health reality.

JolandaLand – Episode Two: Pending

From Jolanda Neff:

“Following on from the launch of JolandaLand Episode One, we continue Jolanda’s journey to get back to full health and on her Mountain Bike.

After finally making it back to Switzerland, it was naturally going to be a long road to recovery, with doctors appointments, small walks with the family and baby steps back on the bike at home. Learning to control the urge to go too hard, too soon can be tricky for any top athlete looking to get back to normality as quickly as possible.

Luckily the end of March came around quickly and with a trip back across the Atlantic to Luca’s place, Jolanda made it back out on the trails once again.

With light at the end of the tunnel and plans starting to form for the start of the season, things were looking on track. Until everything changed…”