Canyons, tunnels and an actual live volcano: Killian Bron’s “Fuego” is stunning

Killian Bron has defined his last few years with fantastical riding in stunning locations. Fuego takes that theme to the next level.

Part National Geographic, part shreddit, part escapist riding odyssey, Fuego sees Brom roam from Guatemala to Peru. Along the way, he rides through tunnels, between wild canyon formations and down a literal, live volcano. Truly next-level stuff. Bron and Commencal do in a seven-minute free edit what would have been the feature segment in a major mountain bike feature film 15 years ago!

Killian Bron – Fuego

What’s Commencal say about Fuego?

Kilian Bron and his team are back with a new visual spectacle! From Guatemala to Peru via Bolivia, for two months the dream team scoured the most beautiful spots to make amazing memories and bring back breathtaking images.

From their arrival at the foot of the FUEGO volcano the day before its historic eruption, to the colourful facades of Barrio Chualluma in La Paz, through the geological formations of the Valle de las Animas and the contrasts of the Auzangate, without forgetting meeting with the Cholitas Escaladoras women from the Aymaras indigenous community who climb and conquer summits! Kilian has been meeting these people and experiencing the craziest spots on his COMMENCAL META SX.

An ode to escape and adventure travel, FUEGO is a new masterpiece, and Kilian and his team hold the secret…

Rider: Kilian Bron

Directed by: Kilian Bron & Pierre Henni

Film: Pierre Henni & Mathieu Ruffray

Edit: Pierre Henni

Music: Léo Lunel

Photography: JB Liautard

Drone FPV: Pierre Dupont – Cinematic Flow

Skier: Victor Broquedis