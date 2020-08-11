Kurt Sorge makes a move to join Evil Black Collars

Kurt Sorge will be on a new ride when the next Red Bull Rampage descends on St. George, Utah.

The Nelson, B.C. freerider announced today he’s moving to join Evil Bicycles’ Black Collars. Sorge, the first three-time Red Bull Rampage winner, joins several Canadians already riding with the PNW brand.

Graham Agassiz was one of the original Black Collar riders announced last year. Aggy’s already taken his Evil to Rampage, riding his trail bike at the freeride competition in 2019. Kyle Norbraten, Paul Genovese and Kamloop’s Soren Farenholtz are the other Canucks on the original six-rider Black Collars roster.

32-year-old Sorge’s addition makes the Washington state bike brand even more maple flavoured.

What better way to welcome Sorge to Evil than with huge jumps on a trail bike at Retallack Lodge and on the trails of Nelson?

From the humans at Evil Bicycles:

“Evil hearts hardworking freeride. That’s no secret. Strong hearts and quiet confidence. Get the job done while always putting joy on two wheels front and center. With the Black Collars, we’ve built a formidable team of riders born from the dirt and raised with grit. We don’t mean chasing Instagram likes or winning World Cups. We mean living and breathing bikes, building trails, party laps, crash-and-burn-and-get-back-up-again freeride spirit. With that in mind, we are proud to announce an addition to Evil’s Black Collars team of derelicts.

An icon in mountain biking’s working class, the newest to join the union is an old name in freeride: Kurt Sorge.”