Laurie Arseneault joins Canyon for 2021

Canyon has signed another Canadian, announcing today that four-time Canadian national champion Laurie Arseneault will ride on its team in 2021.

The 23-year-old Arseneault is joining Emily Batty, who joined Canyon earlier this year.

“What an honour to be working with this company. I am beyond excited about representing a brand as good as Canyon,” Laurie Arseneault says. “I am blown away by the entire team of creatives working there: It’s a really innovative brand and everything they build is just so inspiring.”

Arseneault brings her two under-23 cross country national championships titles with her to the new team. The Quebec rider was also ninth in the under-23 women’s race at 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

2021 see’s Arseneault move into her fist year of elite women’s racing. She’ll be aiming to race the full World Cup calendar, as well as domestic events.

Arseneault will have her choice of Canyon’s Lux, a full suspension cross country race bike, and the Exceed hardtail this season.

“Laurie is a huge talent and despite being only 23 years old, she can already look back on some important successes and a whole lot of experience in the racing circuit—a strong combination!” says Thorsten Lewandowski, the Global Communications Manager for Canyon. “We are very happy to welcome Laurie as another athlete from Canada to the Canyon family and can’t wait to see her on our Lux and Exceed in the future!” Lewandowski added.

For a full list of sponsors and more info on the developing Canyon MTB Racing team are slowly emerging on the team’s website.