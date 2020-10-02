Lemoine wins weather-affected Dual Speed & Style for three podiums in 24 hours

Weather delays usually put a damper on a competition delay but there was very little that could down Thomas Lemoine’s spirits. The French rider landed an incredible three medals in 24 hours at Crankworx Innsbruck.

Lemoine’s streak started Thursday night with the RockShox Pump Track challenge and bronze medal. On Friday, he added a silver in the marquee Innsbruck Slopestyle event. Later that same day, he improved one more spot, taking the win in Dual Speed & Style.

“It feels pretty awesome,” said the 24-year-old French rider. “I’m pretty tired and pretty stoked…It was a pretty hard week, but super, super happy with the riding. A bit sad that it’s already the end of the season, but really looking forward to 2021.”

Sam Reynolds rolled into second place behind Lemoine. Reynolds and Lemoine were the only riders to go sub-24 seconds on the Innsbruck track. While Reynolds time – 23.813 seconds – was faster, Lemoine added more tricks to his run in the combination judged event.

“I’ve got second, third, fourth, and now second again. I’m just missing the #1!” said Reynolds of his Speed & Style results, which include an earlier second to Lemoine in Innsbruck back in 2018. “But Tomas is pretty unbeatable here. He’s super fast. If there’s anyone I’m happy to lose to, it’s definitely him.”

Third place went to Germany’s Lukas Schäfer.

Crankworx Innsbruck wraps up on Sunday with the iXS Crankworx Downhill. The event, which marks the return of Brook MacDonald to competition after a serious back injury in 2019, will wrap up the 2020 Crankworx World Tour.