How to Watch: Crankworx Innsbruck live in Canada
Live downhill, slopestyle and dual slalom racing from Austria this weekPhoto by: Fraser Britton / Crankworx
Mountain biking season launches into full swing this week with the return of Crankworx in Innsbruck, Austria. Five days of downhill, slopestyle and dual slalom mark the resumption of the Crankworx World Tour in 2020.
Crankworx return is part of a busy October for mountain bikers. The Innsbruck festival, being run for TV audiences only, shares a spot on the calendar with the double World Cup XCO races in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic that started Tuesday. Then, just as Crankworx wraps up, 2020 mountian bike world championships get started in Leogang, Austria.
Picking up where Rotorua left off
Unlike other series, Innsbruck isn’t the first Crankworx event of 2020. The multi-discipline World Tour got off to an early start in New Zealand, way back in early March.
The series traditional finale in Whistler was cancelled for public health reasons. In it’s place, a three-week, invite only Crankworx Summer Series travelled around B.C., showcasing a select group of Canadian athletes.
Crankworx Innsbruck – Live and Made for TV
Innsbruck, forced to postpone, was able to reschedule. Now, the final Crankworx World Tour round is ready to get underway.
While no fans will be allowed, you can watch Crankworx Innsbruck from home. Events will be broadcast live on CrankworxTV and on Red Bull TV.
Training starts Wednesday, Oct. 30. Live broadcasts get underway Thursday, Oct. 1 with two events. First, the Dual Slalom Innsbruck, then RockShox Pump Track Challenge. Events continue through Sunday, Oct. 4, when the Innsbruck Downhill wraps up the 2020 Crankworx World Tour.
2020 Crankwork Innsbruck – Full Event and Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, Oct. 1
Dual Slalom Innsbruck
1:00AM (PST)
4:00AM (EST)
RockShox Pump Track Challenge
9:00AM (PST)
12:00 Noon (EST)
Friday, Oct. 2nd
Clif Speed & Style
5:30AM (PST)
8:30AM (EST)
Saturday, Oct. 3rd
Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle
5:30AM (PST)
8:30AM (EST)
Sunday, Oct. 4th
European Whip-Off Championships
(non broadcast)
iXS Innsbruck Downhill
4:30AM (PST)
7:30AM (EST)