Lief Rodgers responds to the haters in ‘XC Sucks’

Here at CanadianMTB we definitely don’t think XC Sucks. But apparently, some people on the internet do. After reading one too many of those comments, Canadian XC ripper Lief Rodgers decided to respond.

The result is XC Sucks. A fun, short video that juxtaposes some of the most common, and weirdest, internet comments with Rodgers’ impressive riding. If you had any doubts (we didn’t), this 66 seconds of little-bike shredding should put that to rest for good. If you’re already a fan of XC, it’s just really fun to see how hard Rodger’s goes on a 100-mm travel race bike.

NOBL: XC Sucks

Kids these days, eh?

RELATED: Review: NOBL TR32 are a new take on XC wheels

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Rodgers mixes enduro in with his cross country racing. The B.C. racer nabbed a podium finish in under-21 when the Enduro World Series stopped by Whistler.

Here’s what NOBL has to say about their young shredder:

To celebrate our love of XC and TR32 rims, we decided to round up a few XC hate comments found on the internet and let ambassador Lief Rodgers have his riding do the talking.

Video: Max McCulloch

Wheels: NOBL TR32