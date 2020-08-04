Liv rolls out its first big wheel trail bike: Intrigue 29 Aluxx

Liv cycling is expanding its mountain bike offering with the Intrigue 29 Aluxx, the brand’s first 29″ trail bike.

The Intrigue 29 joins the existing 27.5″-wheeled version of Liv’s all-mountain trail line, but with some key design updates to make the platform work with the bigger wheel size. It’s Liv’s second 29″ mountain bike, after the Pique 29 cross country race bike.

“The Intrigue 29 was designed to be a hard-charging, versatile all-mountain trail bike that can tackle techy singletrack and aggressive terrain with ease,” says Ludi Scholz, Liv global off-road category manager. “Now featuring 29-inch wheels and a flip-chip that allows riders to quickly adjust the geometry of the bike to better suit how and where they ride, Intrigue 29 is the go-to trail bike for climbing up or rolling over anything.”

Liv Intrigue 29 updates platform for big wheels

The Intrigue isn’t an entirely new bike for Liv, but the big wheels are. To keep the bike solidly in the trail category, Liv shortened the rear-wheel travel to 125-mm. This pairs with 140-mm travel up front. This maintains the Intrigue 29’s climbing capabilities, while the big wheels add roll-over capabilities in rough terrain.

Liv’s 3F design philosophy carries over to the Intrigue 29, combined with suspension testing conducted by women for women specifically for the new 29″ trail bike. Liv’s Sylvia Saddle, a performance women’s saddle designed for mountain biking.