Liv elevates Intrigue LT with Advanced Pro carbon fibre frames

Liv is pushing into more challenging trails with the new Intrigue LT Advanced Pro. The carbon fibre frame is the longest travel bike in Liv’s current line-up, pushing 150mm of rear-wheel travel with a 160mm fork. Add inframe storage and a 3-position flip-chip to adjust geometry and the Intrigue LT, is ready for anything. Whether that’s burly trails, a day in the bike park or, as Liv Racing Collective athlete Rae Morrison’s done, enduro racing at a national and international level.

2023 Liv Intrigue LT Advanced Pro

All three models of Liv’s Intrigue LT Advanced Pro are built around the brand’s Advanced-Grade Composite material, the carbon fibre used by Liv and Giant for mountain bike frames. Travel on is boosted from the standard Intrigue to 150-mm on the Intrigue LT. Paired with 160-mm of front suspension. It is Liv’s longest-travel bike and almost on par with Giant’s enduro race bike, the Reign. The LT boasts significantly more travel than the standard Intrigue’s 125-mm rear and 140-mm forks.

To suit the added squish, Liv slackens out the Intrigue LT and adds longer reach to make it more capable on technical trails. Liv says its suspension is “custom-tuned for women by women,” to make the Intrigue LT fit its rider better.

“The bike showed no weaknesses. It was super fast in the gnarly, techy section and then it excelled in the open flow, jumps, and drops. Besides being crazy light and powerful, a really cool feature was the flip chip [Maestro 3] which let me adjust the geometry to suit the trail conditions. I raced in the mid position because I wanted smooth descending and ascending ability, but I can put it into the low position for a more relaxed geometry for the bikepark or in the high position for steep, angled climbs.”

– Liv Racing Collective athlete Rae Morrison (2023 New Zealand enduro national champion)

Liv Maestro 3 flip chip offers three geometry positions Maestro Suspension Frame protection Chainstay protection that also keeps the Intrigue LT quiet Liv Sylvia saddle is, of course, women's specific

More options, mixed wheels

Liv also adds the Maestro 3 flip chip to the Intrigue LT. This gives three options for frame geometry: high, low and medium. Each position changes the head tube angle and seat tube angle by, on average, 0.4 degrees and changes bottom bracket drop by five millimeters. This lets riders tune the Intrigue LT for steeper or more technical riding or all-round ability. For medium and large frame sizes, it also allows riders to switch to a 27.5″ rear wheel and 29″ front wheel without compromising geometry.

Liv offers the Intrigue LT in four sizes, from XS-L. Frame sizes XS and S will only work with a mixed 27.5″ rear wheel and 29″ front wheel. The mixed-wheel design changes handling characteristics, making for a more nimble bike, and also adds tire clearance for shorter riders. The medium and large frame sizes have a choice between mixed-wheels and balanced 29″ wheels.

In-frame storage hides under the water bottle bosses. A water-resistant bag keeps contents organized

In-frame storage

Liv also adds an integrated storage system to the Intrigue LT Advanced Pro frame. Built into the downtube, the storage compartment adds space for a snack, tools or a tube. It comes with a water-resistant bag to keep storage organized.

Liv Intrigue LT Advanced Pro 0 in Liv's Mirage colour "Raw chrome" for the Intrigue LT Advanced Pro 1 Intrigue LT Advanced Pro 2

2023 Liv Intrigue LT Advanced Pro: pricing and availability

Liv offers three models of its new long-travel carbon fibre bike. Each Intriguee LT Advanced Pro model is available now from Liv and Liv retailers in four sizes, from XS to L.

The top-end 0 model comes with Fox’s high-tech Live Valve electronic suspension platform and a full compliment of World Cup-ready parts. that including Zipp 3Moto carbon fibre wheels and SRAM AXS XX1 12-speed wireless shifting.

The Intrigue LT Advanced Pro 1 drops the Live Valve for Fox’s standard 36 Performance Elite fork and Float X Performance Elite shock. It switches to SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed mechanical groupset and Giant TRX2 carbon fibre wheels.

At $5,000 in Canada, the Intrigue LT Advanced Pro 2 rounds out the line. It features Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork and Fox Float DPS Performance shock. SRAM SX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain and Giant TR1 alloy wheels keep the LT moving.