Liv launches Intrigue X Advanced series

Liv is taking its Intrigue trail bike to the next level. With more and more riders, including women, looking for longer travel trail bikes, Liv is adding something a little extra with the Intrigue X and Intrigue X Advanced series.

Designed to appeal to more experienced riders, the Intrigue features 140mm rear travel with 150mm forks for a balance between gravity and single track performance. It features the newer Maestro 3 flip chip as well as headset reach adjustment and the ability to run 27.5″ or 29″ rear wheels (Size M and L only). This level of adjustability allows more advanced riders to set up the Intrigue X for their needs and preferences on the trail.

“More and more women are mountain biking, and this mid-travel trail category is where we saw

a huge opportunity for our community. The Intrigue family has always been about getting more women out onto the trail, progressing their skills, and growing their confidence. With the introduction of the Intrigue X, we are proud to provide a bike that can handle rough terrain, while remaining super agile and efficient. Coupled with customizable geometry, this is the bike that will grow intermediate riders into advanced, advanced into expert, and beyond.” – Ludi Scholz, Liv’s Global Off-road & Gravel Category Manager.

Reach adjustments via the headset Maestro 3 flip chip

Liv Intrigue X and Intrigue X Advanced

The two new Intrigue X series offer three adjustments to customize the frame for different riders and trails. The flip chip takes Liv’s long-running Maestro and adds versatility. It lets you adjust head angle, seat tube angle and bottom bracket height, just as on the Intrigue LT.

The Maestro 3 flip chip also allows the Intrigue X to run 27.5″ or 29″ wheels (size M or L only). Sizes XS and S will come set up as a mixed or mullet bike (27.5″ rear whee, 29″ front) while M and L frames get matching 29″ wheels. Riders wanting to switch to the mixed wheel set up can use the Maestro 3 to run a 27.5″ rear wheel without messing up the Intrigue X’s geometry and handling.

Finally, a new flip chip headset offers customizable reach. There are three options: short (-5mm,) neutral (0mm) and long (+5mm). These three positions allow riders to tailor the Intrigue X’s handling characteristics to suit their personal preferences, with more stable or more nimble steering traits.

The Intrigue X line features an Aluxx SL while the Intrigue X Advanced is build around lightweight Advanced-grade composite material. All models feature integrated down tube storage compartments for carrying tools, tubes or nutrition. Additional carrying capacity comes via a set of frame mounts underneath the top tube for another gear bag.

Liv Intrigue X: Pricing and availability

Four models of Intrigue X will be coming to Canada. They’re expected to land in April, 2024.

Intrigue X Advanced models roll on Giant TRX WheelSystems carbon fibre rims. Intrigue X models use Giant TRA WheelSystems alloy rims. Both models use a 30mm inner rim width to suit higher volume tires and use a wide 5-mm sidewall to help reduce damage to rims and tires.

All models in the Intrigue X Advanced and Intrigue X series are available in sizes XS, S, M, and L.

2024 Liv Intrigue X: