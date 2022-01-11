Loana Lecomte signs to Canyon CLLCTV

Loana Lecomte, 2021 World Cup overall winner, is joining the new cross country wing of the Canyon CLLCTV.

Much of the French woman’s former Massi team structure is making the jump with her, too. Sebastian Francois, Claudia Baudry and mechanic Tibo Riviere all depart

Lecomte dominated the start of the 2021 season, winning four elite women’s XCO World Cups. That boosted her to her first elite woman’s World Cup overall title for 2021. Along the way she picked up a French national championship title. She also scored sixth at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo.

That Olympic experience is what Canyon is banking on going into a shortened, three-year cycle before the 2024 Games. Lecomte will be among the favourites, and racing on home turf when Paris hosts the next Olympic Games.

The Canyon CLLCTV is the German brand’s global factory racing squad. It has deep roots in the downhill and enduro scenes, including Canadian Mark Wallace. It is different than, but connected to Emily Batty’s Canadian-based Canyon MTB Racing squad.

Like Batty, Lecomte will race Canyon’s Exceed cross country hardtail and Lux dual suspension bikes.