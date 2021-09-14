Loic Bruni course preview of Snowshoe World Cup finals

World Cup finals week is back in Snowshoe, W.Va and this time it is a full, week-long affair. There’s two downhill races, short track cross country and Olympic cross country crammed into seven days.

Downhill kicks things off, with the first World Cup of a double header week for the gravity crowd. Red Bull taps none other than Loic Bruni to preview the rocky Snowshoe course. Who better to follow along with for a run than the man that cemented the 2019 World Cup overall title in West Virginia? Danny Hart won that year, but Bruni walked away with the title.

Rider’s are on course for the first of two downhill World Cup rounds already. Qualification runs Tuesday while the first final takes place Wednesday.

Loic Bruni’s Snowshoe Course Preview

From Red Bull

Don’t be fooled by by the smooth appearance of Super Bruni’s practice run, the Downhill track in Snowshoe, West Virginia, is something even the world’s finest gravity mountain bike racers need to get used to. Judging by the intensity of the first practice runs, the last two races of the UCI MTB Downhill World Cup season will be nothing short of a spectacle.