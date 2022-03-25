Lourdes is live! World Cup course preview and practice runs
Laurie Greenland gives a guided tour of a steep and physical French trackPhoto by: Finn Iles races Lourdes in 2017. Phogo: Jan Kasl / Red Bull Content Pool
The first World Cup of 2022 is here and riders are on course for practice and timed training. What does the track in Lourdes, France look like? Steep. Rocky. Wild.
Follow Laurie Greenland for the official course preview. Then check out practice footage from some of downhill’s fastest. And, of course, tune in live to watch on Sunday, March 27.
Preview: Canadians to watch when World Cup racing returns at Lourdes, France
Red Bull: Lourdes World Cup Course Preview
Laurie Greenland leads a wild course preview of this legendary French World Cup downhill venue for live broadcast hosts, Red Bull TV.
RELATED: How to Watch: 2022 Lourdes World Cup DH
Brendan Fairclough: Practice Runs and Timed Training
Go through practice and timed training with iconic free-racer Brendan Fairclough.
Bernard Kerr: Lourdes Practice LSD
If a quick preview isn’t enough, go deep with Bernard Kerr’s extensive look at practice and timed training.
Forbidden Synthesis: Lourdes Track Walk
Slow it down a bit with Canada’s Magnus Manson and World Cup flat-pedal wonder Connor Fearon for the Forbidden Synthesis team track walk.