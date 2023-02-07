Magnus Manson returns to form – and health – in ‘Bloom’

Magnus Manson has had a rough couple of years. After cancer diagnosis derailed his 2021 season, and then again cut short his 2022 race calendar, the Vancouver Island-based racer faced a long road to recovery. Manson stood up to adversity the same way he took on racing, hard work and a “Never F*cking Give Up” mantra.

The former Canadian downhill national champ is now on the bike and, backed by a clean bill of health, absolutely shredding in Bloom. It’s been a long road for Manson, and Forbidden’s been there the whole time, so it is very exciting to see him fully healthy and able to start pushing his limits again.

What better way could there be to get stoked for the 2023 race season than seeing Magnus Manson back on a bike and shredding?

Bloom ft. Magnus Manson

What’s Forbidden say about Bloom

The word ‘Bloom’ can describe a lot. It’s typically reserved for plants and flowers that grow and flourish–against all odds–after they’ve endured the harshness of winter. The term can also be applied to individuals. Individuals that grow and thrive when faced with adversity. For Magnus, that adversity was a cancer diagnosis. Magnus was recently given a clean bill of health and declared cancer-free. Throughout his battle with cancer, he showed immense strength, courage, and determination–and not once did he back down.

A positive attitude, unwavering determination, and the mantra “Never F*cking Give Up” empowered Magnus during his treatment. These three affirmations now drive his recovery. After coming face-to-face with one of life’s hardest challenges, Magnus is back stronger and more resilient than ever. Now, Magnus is rooted and poised to bloom into the best version of himself.

Bloom is the latest chapter in the Magnus Manson story. There’s more to tell, and he’s just getting started.

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company & Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Featuring: Magnus Manson

Video: Liam Morgan

Directed: Magnus and Liam

Producer: Stephane Pelletier

Special thanks: Kayla Stockton & Mike Manera

Music by: Strawberry Guy – As we Bloom / Metric – Black Sheep

Locations: Mount Washington Alpine Resort, Jordie Lunn Bike Park.