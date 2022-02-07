Marin Wildside Enduro rolls out 2022 calendar

Canada’s 2022 race calendar continues to take shape. Quebec-based series Marin Wildside Enduro rolled out its five-event season today.

The Marin Wildside Enduro is returning to its traditional season opener in Nakusp, B.C. before returning home to Quebec. Nakusp hosts racing in the Rocky Mountains on June 4-5.

Back in Quebec, Saint-Raymond offers one more chance for riders to get their race legs under them before 2022’s big event.

Mont-Lac-Vert is one of just a handful of Enduro World Series Qualifier events that will take place in Canada in 2022. It is also the only Canadian EWS Qualifier east of the B.C.-Alberta border.

Registration – Marin Wildside Enduro

Following a format successfully established in 2021, registration for each Marin Wildside Enduro event will open 15 days before each date. Follow the series’ on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on exactly when each registration opens. Racers on Marin bikes will have early access to registration by 24 hours.

2022 Marin Wildside Enduro Series

Nakusp, B.C. – June 4-5

Saint-Raymond – June 18-19

Mont-Lac-Vert – July 16-17 (EWS Qualifier)

Mont Béchervaise – Aug. 13-14

Camp Fortune – ug. 27-28