Martin Vidaurre and Victor Koretzky join Specialized Factory Racing

2023 is here and, with its arrival, starts the wave of new team announcements. Chilean sensation Martin Vidaurre and Victor Koretzky kick the new year off with the announcement that they are joining Specialized Factory Racing.

Vidaurre moves to Specialized as he moves from under-23 to elite. In his final u23 season he won every World Cup except one (when Canada’s Carter Woods stole one from him in Andorra). The Chilean continues Specialized’s strategy of investing in young talent. Sina Frei, 25, is the oldest returning rider on the Specialized team.

With Koretzky joining, Frei won’t stay the oldest rider. The 28-year-old French racer had so much fun announcing new teams this year that he’s done it twice. In December, Koretzky landed a last-minute spot on Bora-Hansgrohe, to race on the road. The plan was always to continue racing World Cup’s along side WorldTour events, though. Now, it looks like he’ll have full support of Specialized’s factory program when he does race on dirt.

Frei also announced that she has signed on for two more years with Specialized Factory Racing. That will carry the Swiss rider through the Paris 2024 Olympics with the big red S, where she will try defend her podium performance from the Tokyo Games.

Vidaurre and Koretzky join returning riders Frei, Laura Stigger and U.S. racers Haley Batten and Christopher Blevins.