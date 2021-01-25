Matt Jones aims to land three new world-first tricks in “Design and Conquer”

Why is Matt Jones starting his new video project in a swimming pool?

The British freerider is on a quest to land three new world-first tricks for Design and Conquer, his latest video project. Together with his twin brother, Jono Jones, he’s going to do whatever it takes to put the new tricks to film.

Matt Jones has done this before. Jones’ Frames of Mind turned heads with his unique tricks and creative riding, including a backflip to “hitching post” landing.

Now Jones is back with a new list of tricks on his to-do list. Instead of just slamming them all together in one huge shreddit, Jones is taking us along for the ride. Over three episodes of Design and Conquer, the British freerider will not only attempt three world-first tricks. He’ll also break down how he goes about learning to do what’s never been done before.

That’s where the swimming pool comes in.

Jones hits the local community pool in Bedford for a low-impact way to practice his first world-first: a running gainer.

Matt Jones: Design and Conquer – Ep1

In Episode 1, Matt Jones and his twin brother Jono Jones devise a plan that will begin Matt’s quest for success. First thing on the TO-DO list: setting the scene. For the perfect setup, the boys acquire help from Kye Forte, a BMX guru turned digging mastermind. Kye will turn an empty field in Devon into a MTB stomping ground, capable of catering to Matt’s world-first ambitions. With the build in progress, Matt loses no time & drives his Ford Ranger Raptor to the swimming pool in Bedford where he starts practicing for the first big trick – the running gainer.