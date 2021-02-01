Matt Jones gets help from BMX legend Kriss Kyle for world-first trick

There are very few riders who can claim to have a world-first trick on their resume. Matt Jones is gunning for three, all in one go. The British freerider is doing it all as part of his Design & Conquer video series. But he’s not doing it without help. This week, Jone’s enlists the help of BMX rider, and an icon in his own right, Kriss Kyle.

Kyle and Jones head to the Unit 23 indoor bike park for Episode 2 of Design & Conquer. The objective? A new, and very creative take on the classic wallride.

Having put in the work, and with battle scars to show for it, the crew heads back outdoors. Despite wintery conditions, they head to the Innerleithen trails for a snowy shred.

“MTB slopestyle star Matt Jones is no stranger to world firsts. Follow him on his journey to land three never-before-seen tricks and watch as the tricks go from his imagination to reality.

Taking on the quest of landing world-first tricks requires a hefty dose of creativity. In episode two of Design & Conquer, Matt and Jono Jones travel north to Scotland to seek help from a rider who knows a thing or two about getting creative on two wheels. Kriss Kyle is a BMX legend whose track record for pushing the limits of the sport is second to none. After a fun session in Unit 23 the boys decide to ignore the winter weather and shred the famous Innerleithen trails.”

If you missed Design & Conquer Ep. 1, absolutely make sure you go watch Jones pull off a truly wild running gainer.

