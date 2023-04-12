Max McCulloch gets creative in ‘Just for Fun’

Mountain biking isn’t meant to be that serious. It is supposed to be fun. Vancouver Island’s Max McCulloch has a whole lot of fun in his latest edit, Just for Fun.

Of course, it’s easier to have fun on some serious features when you are as wildly talented on a bike as McCulloch is. While he spends much of his time in the woods behind the camera for NOBL Wheels, the Victoria-born rider has serious chops on two wheels, too. That is, of course, immediately obvious when watching Just For Fun.

Grab some popcorn, settle in and enjoy. This one is Just For Fun.

Max McCulloch: Just For Fun

What’s NOBL say about its videographer/shredder? Just enough:

“Fooling around on bikes = a good time.”

Wheels: NOBL TR37s with Industry Nine Hydras

Supported by: Rossignol Bikes

Rider: Max McCulloch

Video: Liam Morgan/ Max McCulloch

Special Thanks: Mahony Mobsters, Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society, Sean Collins/ Jordie Lunn Bike Park