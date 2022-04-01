NOBL launches lighter-than-air HE37 rims

Funny things are happening on Vancouver Island. NOBL Wheels, based in Courtenay, B.C. have made a breakthrough in carbon fibre wheel construction. Its new helium-infused rims are the next step in lightweight carbon fibre lay-up technology.

We’ll hand it over to the brand’s scientists to detail the new HE37 rim:

Here at NOBL, we’ve been working tirelessly for years to advance carbon rim technology in the pursuit of giving our valued customers every advantage possible when out on the trails.

Today, we’re proud to announce our most exceptional product yet, the HE37. These rims share the same profile and specs as our TR37 rims, with one distinct and incredible advantage: They’re infused with Helium.

The brilliant engineers at NOBL HQ have discovered a way to infuse Helium directly into the carbon layup, trapping layer upon layer of this glorious gas between every carbon fiber filament. The results were unbelievable at first, the rims became lighter than air.

This new technology will increase acceleration, make climbing easier, improve liveliness on the trail, and is guaranteed to double, or even triple your bunny hop height.

The HE37 rims are only available in 32h and feature the same lifetime warranty as the standard TR37 rims.

NOBL: World’s First Helium Infused Wheels

Riders: Paul Berger, Liam Palfrey, Chris McLeod

NOBL’s HE37 may be unbelievable, sure. But we had real good things to say about the TR32 carbon fibre cross country / trail wheelset when we rode them last year.