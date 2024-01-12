Maxxis Factory Racing doubles down on Canadian talent

Andrew L’Esperance will have two new Canadian teammates at Maxxis Factory Racing this year. After the departure of Haley Smith and MFR’s two enduro racers, the team is honing its focus in on endurance. With that, Sean Fincham and Eva Poidevin join the team for 2024.

Sean Fincham re-unites with L’Esperance, his former teammate on Forward Racing and Norco Factory Racing. Fincham arrives at Maxxis Factory Racing with three national titles (junior, 2x u23), an u23 World Cup XCO podium and a top-20 elite World Cup finish to his name. He’s also absurdly skilled on an XC bike. The Squamish racer is shifting his focus from World Cup racing to more endurance-based events, much as L’Esperance did when he joined the team two years ago. As part of that switch, he will be one of 30 men racing the Life Time Grand Prix in 2024.

Eva Poidevin, also B.C.-based, brings her Rocky Mountain roots to the team along with a Canada Cup win, BC Bike Race stage wins (and a third overall in 2023).

Andrew L’Esperance has been part of Maxxis Factory Racing since the team was revived in 2022. He’s found significant success with the squad, including winning 2023 Canadian XC marathon national championships when they were held in Whitehorse in September.

The team will kick off its 2024 season at the Andalucia Bike Race, a UCI HC stage race running from February 6-March 2 in Spain.