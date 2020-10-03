Mick Hannah previews Crankworx Innsbruck DH course

2020 Crankworx World Tour is all set to wrap up on Sunday with the Innsbruck Downhill. After an exciting week of Dual Slalom, Pump Track and the impressive Slopestyle domination of Emil Johansson, there’s just one race left at Crankorx Innsbruck.

While Crankworx is celebrating the end of its season, the downhill calendar is just getting started. In fact, Innsbruck’s downhill will be the final opportunity for racers to test themselves and their bikes ahead of world championships. For many riders, it might also be their first race in months.

RELATED: How to Watch: Crankworx Innsbruck live in Canada

While the old-school Crankworx Innsbruck downhill course is a rider favorite, it’s proximity to worlds this year is new. This will make Sunday’s racing more exciting, and more closely fought than years past.

But, like every year, you can watch Crankworx Innsbruck DH live here at home in Canada.

It’s not only one of the few downhill races that will be televised this year. It’s also your last chance to see how riders are going before next weekend’s 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships in Leogang, Austria.

Who better to preview the course than the Polygon UR duo of “Sick” Mick Hannah and Joe Breeden?

Mick Hannah and Joe Breeden preview Crankworx Innsbruck Downhill