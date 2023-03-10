Mountain Bike Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

The Mountain Bike Hall of Fame is honouring the achievements of four pioneers of the sport with its 2023 inductees. The diverse list includes downhill and cross country racers, an iconic commentator and an early proponent of bike parks.

This year’s inductees are Rob Warner, Shaun Palmer, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja and Diddie Schneider.

Rob Warner

Rob Warner is a voice recognized around the globe, known for more than a decade of World Cup mountain bike commentating. Starting with Freecaster and continuing through Red Bull’s tenure, Warner’s brought fans many of the sport’s most iconic moments. In 2023, he brings his voice to the Crankworx downhill series. Before lending his voice to the sport, Warner pushed British downhill racing into the international spotlight, becoming the first British man to win a World Cup downhill race. Many would follow in his tire tracks.

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja represented Norway on the World Cup cross country circuit for more than two wildly successful decades. Between 1996 and 2018, Dahle won 30 World Cup races, some after returning from the birth of her first child. Dahle won 10 world championship titles and an Olympic gold medal at the Athens Games in 2004.

Shaun Palmer

Landing in downhill mountain biking after a successful snowboard career, Shaun Palmer quickly redefined the sport and culture of DH racing in North America and around the world. An immediate success, including a silver in men’s DH at the 1996 UCI mountain bike world championships, Palmer’s very different approach to riding pushed downhill further away from its XC counterpart.

Diddie Schneider

Just as Whistler Bike Park was laying the groundwork for a revolution in mountain biking, Diddie Schneider was building Europe’s first bike park. Geisskopf Bike Park in Bischofsmais, Germany, opened in 1999 and is still run by Schneider to this day. Diddie Schneider Designs is responsible for trail builds and bike parks across Europe and around the world. Schneider pushed trail design, too, advancing machine-built and beginner-friendly flow trails to new levels.

Read more about the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame and its 2023 list of inductees.