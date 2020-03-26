Nine Canadian pros taking it easy to fight coronavirus
From podcasts to trail building and virtual group rides, here's how top riders are staying active off the bike
March 26th, 2020
Instead of leading races or winning competitions, these Canadians are leading the charge to help win the fight against COVID-19.
Whether working on self-isolation, social distancing, or in lock-down abroad, these Canucks are finding ways to stay safe and stay entertained. Podcasting, trail building, virtual group rides, hiking and more. Take your cue from Canada’s best, and stay at home!
Mark Wallace
The Canadian downhill racer is spending time trail building to stay fit and make sure the trails are better than when we left bikes behind. Wallace headed out to trails in his hometown, where he digs regularly and stayed way more than six feet away from 2018 national champion Magnus Manson.
Miranda Miller
2017 downhill world champion Miranda Miller reminds us to stay educated and stay positive. The constant corona-news can put people on edge, but supporting each other will help everyone get through this better.
“We should use knowledge and education to fuel our conversations. We can then accurately help to inspire others with positive examples of action, or maybe sometimes, inaction. One thing we need to stop is the finger pointing, bashing and shaming,” says Miller. “When this is over, we want to be stronger as a community not creating a divide. So be responsible in your actions, but just as importantly, your words.”
We all have a platform to speak from; connected even when separated. We should use knowledge and education to fuel our conversations. We can then accurately help to inspire others with positive examples of action, or maybe sometimes, inaction. One thing we need to stop is the finger pointing, bashing and shaming. It’s our responsibility to educate ourselves daily and focus on what we can do to help and how we can offer support. When this is over, we want to be stronger as a community not creating a divide. So be responsible in your actions, but just as importantly, your words. Remember what it means to be human, show compassion, exercise patience and be a teacher as well as a student. Shits whack already, let’s not make it weirder. PC:@andyvathis
Graham Agassiz
Aggy reminds us that, while we might be fit enough to fight coronavirus, we all know someone who might not be. Stay at home for others, not just yourself.
Patiently waiting for this whole thing to be over.. A lot of us have someone or know someone who is at high risk right now and we all need to do our part to respect these protocols that are in place to protect ourselves and our loved ones. So stay safe out there, don’t be dumb, and be respectful. @parisgore 📸
Catharine Pendrel
The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist cross country racer has been hosting virtual group rides on Zwift to help riders stay social while staying at home.
Hey Zwifters. Looking for a ride buddy? Thursday at 9am PST I’ll be riding the Big Foot Hills (68km). Join me for some or all of the loop. If interested, follow me on zwift C Pendrel and I’ll send you an invite. (New to organizing meet ups, but think that’s how it works 😂🤞) #togetherwecanmakeadifference @gozwift @clifbar @outride @iamspecialized_mtb #socialdistancetraining
Kyle Norbraten
Norbs has one of the more scenic locations to take it easy for a while, living on the Sunshine Coast. Norbraten adds a reminder that you can still support local businesses while staying at home. Many have delivery services or pick-up options that maintain healthy distance while keeping you well fed.
@beachcombercoffee in hand but already have @tapworksbrewing on my mind…. Now is the time to support local businesses most by utilizing the services they’re providing in most places wherever you are. Everything is changing at a very rapid pace every day. Shops, grocery stores, breweries, gyms, etc are all doing what they can to offer or participate in things like safe home deliveries and online courses or workouts so you can stay at home and minimize the spread of this thing as quickly as possible. So hunker down and let your coffee & beer be dropped at your doorstep. Link in my bio to #supportlocal on the coast. #stayhome | @scottosbornphoto/@tannusarmour image from a time a little less chaotic than today.
Finn Iles
Finn Iles is, like many downhill racers, putting the big bike away for a while to focus on off-the-bike training. Mountain biking carries an inherent risk and, while that challenge is part of the fun, adding any stress to an overworked health care system is not fun.
Leading up to the Lousa World Cup in full race pace training and timing mode on some of my favourite trails (this one is called Memphis). Now that the first three world cups have been postponed or cancelled, I will be taking a short break from riding my bike at full speed to enjoy some lower impact activities that I enjoy as the world faces this challenge together. Please stay safe and do your part to stay socially distanced while medical professionals help those in need.
Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau
Enduro World Series racer Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau shows that just because you can’t ride doesn’t mean you can’t get out in nature.* Hiking is a safe way to get out into the woods. And while you’re out there, snag up any trash on the trails so we have a cleaner forest to return to when we’re on bikes.
*Only go out in the woods if it is allowed where you are. Respect trail and parks closures in your area, and listen to your local health authorities.
Geoff Kabush
The Canadian Olympian is under lock-down in California. While he’s not in Canada, he’s still taking the time to support, and enjoy the products of local B.C. businesses.
Feeling grateful for the little things in life. Currently in Truckee on full lockdown with my favourite person in the world. Lucky to be stuck in a safe spot in the mountains with something to drink from my favourite place in the world. Wishing good health and the best to my friends around the world. Na zdraví. 🥃 #drinkingbuddies
Matt MacDuff
The Canadian street and freeride mountain biker of The Rise fame is podcasting to pass the time. MacDuff has started his own podcast, The Matt MacDuff Show. He’s also the guest on The HKT Podcast’s Lockdown Companion Vol. 2 with Olly Wilkins.
The Lockdown Companion Volume2 is LIVE! On this episode @odub_23 and I are joined by @spikeballchris who, drops a HUGE bombshell. Along with the LEGEND @matt_macduff. There’s plenty of other randomness too including a game of ‘Dope or Nope’, I manage to cry and, we set a challenge to you, the listeners. Don’t forget we want you to get involved in Vol3. Use the link in the bio to submit your video questions, discussion topics or something else! Available to download on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud and anywhere else you get your podcast fix. Stay safe folks! #hktpodcast #listentothehktpodcast #podcast #lockdowncompanion #odub #spikeball #ollywilkins #dmr #focusbikes #downhill #enduromtb #cycling #mtblife #lockdown #companion #staypositive #pinkbike #mattmacduff #mtbpodcast #bikeporn #downhillmtb #mountainbiking #cycling #mtb #mtblife #mtbiking