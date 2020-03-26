Nine Canadian pros taking it easy to fight coronavirus

Instead of leading races or winning competitions, these Canadians are leading the charge to help win the fight against COVID-19.

Whether working on self-isolation, social distancing, or in lock-down abroad, these Canucks are finding ways to stay safe and stay entertained. Podcasting, trail building, virtual group rides, hiking and more. Take your cue from Canada’s best, and stay at home!

Nine Canadian pros taking it easy during COVID-19

Mark Wallace

The Canadian downhill racer is spending time trail building to stay fit and make sure the trails are better than when we left bikes behind. Wallace headed out to trails in his hometown, where he digs regularly and stayed way more than six feet away from 2018 national champion Magnus Manson.

Miranda Miller

2017 downhill world champion Miranda Miller reminds us to stay educated and stay positive. The constant corona-news can put people on edge, but supporting each other will help everyone get through this better.

“We should use knowledge and education to fuel our conversations. We can then accurately help to inspire others with positive examples of action, or maybe sometimes, inaction. One thing we need to stop is the finger pointing, bashing and shaming,” says Miller. “When this is over, we want to be stronger as a community not creating a divide. So be responsible in your actions, but just as importantly, your words.”

Graham Agassiz

Aggy reminds us that, while we might be fit enough to fight coronavirus, we all know someone who might not be. Stay at home for others, not just yourself.

Catharine Pendrel

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist cross country racer has been hosting virtual group rides on Zwift to help riders stay social while staying at home.

Kyle Norbraten

Norbs has one of the more scenic locations to take it easy for a while, living on the Sunshine Coast. Norbraten adds a reminder that you can still support local businesses while staying at home. Many have delivery services or pick-up options that maintain healthy distance while keeping you well fed.

Finn Iles

Finn Iles is, like many downhill racers, putting the big bike away for a while to focus on off-the-bike training. Mountain biking carries an inherent risk and, while that challenge is part of the fun, adding any stress to an overworked health care system is not fun.

Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau

Enduro World Series racer Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau shows that just because you can’t ride doesn’t mean you can’t get out in nature.* Hiking is a safe way to get out into the woods. And while you’re out there, snag up any trash on the trails so we have a cleaner forest to return to when we’re on bikes.

*Only go out in the woods if it is allowed where you are. Respect trail and parks closures in your area, and listen to your local health authorities.

Geoff Kabush

The Canadian Olympian is under lock-down in California. While he’s not in Canada, he’s still taking the time to support, and enjoy the products of local B.C. businesses.

Matt MacDuff

The Canadian street and freeride mountain biker of The Rise fame is podcasting to pass the time. MacDuff has started his own podcast, The Matt MacDuff Show. He’s also the guest on The HKT Podcast’s Lockdown Companion Vol. 2 with Olly Wilkins.