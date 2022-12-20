Nino Schurter shows off dirt jump skills in La Poma

World Cup cross country courses are more technically challenging than they’ve ever been these days, but Nino Schurter seems to be preparing for another escalation. The 10-time XCO world champion showed off his dirt jump skills in Barcelona’s famous La Poma Bikepark.

Schurter isn’t hitting the biggest line in La Poma but, considering he’s on Scott’s XC dual-suspension Spark RC, it’s still pretty impressive.

The Swiss mountain bike icon also winds up the rumour mill a bit, hinting that the handover of World Cup hosting from Red Bull to Warner Bros Discovery could lead to even harder courses in 2023. It’s unlikely that vertical dirt jumps will make their XC World Cup debut this year but there have been sweeping changes to the overall World Cup series since WBD took over.

Whatever World Cup racing looks like in 2023, it will be exciting to watch the veteran Swiss racer return and fight for an astounding 11th world championships win.

In other news, Schurter’s Swiss rival, Mathias Flückiger was cleared to return to competition this week after his provisional doping ban was lifted.